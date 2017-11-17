Warriors' Klay Thompson: Worst shooting effort of season in Thursday's loss
Thompson contributed 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 92-88 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.
Thompson turned in his worst shooting effort of the season in the loss. It shouldn't be all that surprising, however, as the Celtics are strong defensively. Despite the struggles, he still sank at least three three-pointers for the seventh consecutive game. He has better looking matchups ahead against the 76ers and Nets.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pours in 28 points against the Timberwolves•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 27 in victory•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Leads team with 29 in loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores 31 in win over Pels•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Tallies 28 points in Sunday's exhibition•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...