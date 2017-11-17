Warriors' Klay Thompson: Worst shooting effort of season in Thursday's loss

Thompson contributed 13 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 92-88 loss to the Celtics on Thursday.

Thompson turned in his worst shooting effort of the season in the loss. It shouldn't be all that surprising, however, as the Celtics are strong defensively. Despite the struggles, he still sank at least three three-pointers for the seventh consecutive game. He has better looking matchups ahead against the 76ers and Nets.