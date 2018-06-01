Warriors' Klay Thompson: X-rays negative, will play in Game 2
Thompson's X-rays returned negative and he will play in Sunday's Game 2 against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports. "I've got a sore ligament. I'm happy it's just a muscle that got strained a little bit. No damage," Thompson said.
Thompson sat out much of the first quarter after J.R. Smith fell into his leg, bending his knee awkwardly. However, Thompson returned in the second quarter and ended up totaling 24 points across 45 minutes, ultimately not looking hampered.
