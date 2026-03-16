Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Absent from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Wizards.
Porzingis is ready to play for the second half of this back-to-back set while the Warriors continue to manage his workload. Over his first four appearances for Golden State, the star big man has averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.8 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Hits for 20 in Friday's start•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting sans Green•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Monday•