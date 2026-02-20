Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes off bench in Dubs debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis closed with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one block over 17 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.
Seeing his first game action since being dealt to Golden State at the trade deadline, Porzingis was eased into the rotation but made a quick impact from three-point range. The 30-year-old big had been sidelined since Jan. 7, first due to an illness and then an Achilles issue, but Porzingis likely isn't too far away from joining a new-look starting frontcourt for the Warriors alongside Draymond Green.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Tracking to play Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Practices Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Out through All-Star break•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't make Warriors debut Saturday•