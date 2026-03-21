Porzingis (back) did not return to Friday's 115-101 loss to the Pistons.

Porzingis ended his evening with five points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one turnover in 11 minutes, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Saturday's game in Atlanta. If he needs to miss more time, Quinten Post and Omer Yurtseven would see a boost.