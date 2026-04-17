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Porzingis (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Suns for the Play-In Tournament, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis is carrying a questionable tag which is par for the course, but the Warriors are planning on him suiting up with their season on the line. Presumably, he'll see a modest workload if given the green light.

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