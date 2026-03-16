Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Expected to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Wizards, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Head coach Steve Kerr stated ahead of Sunday's contest that although Porzingis is out for Sunday, he is expected to be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. In his last two appearances, Porzingis is averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.0 minutes per contest.
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