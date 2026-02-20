Porzingis (Achilles) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis appears likely to make his Warriors debut Thursday, though he'll come off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction if he plays. The veteran big man hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lingering left Achilles issue. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks across 24.3 minutes per game in 17 regular-season outings (12 starts) with the Hawks before being traded to Golden State on Feb. 4.