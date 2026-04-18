Porzingis (ankle) is available for Friday's Play-In Tournament game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis will shed his questionable tag and suit up in Friday's win-or-go-home matchup. Over 28 minutes in Wednesday's Play-In Tournament win over the Clippers, the big man posted 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.