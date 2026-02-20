Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (Achilles) is available for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
After being traded from Atlanta to Golden State on Feb. 4, Porzingis will make his Warriors debut in their first outing following the All-Star break. The veteran big man hasn't played since Jan. 7 due to a lingering left Achilles injury, and he will be on an unspecified minutes restriction, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.
