Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Good to go Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is good to go for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
As expected, Porzingis will be back in action for the second leg of this back-to-back set after getting a maintenance day Monday. Look for him to play a modest role as the Warriors build him up slowly.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Available Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Monday•