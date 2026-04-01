Porzingis is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to general illness management.

Porzingis will get a night off after appearing in four straight matchups for Golden State. Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (foot) have also been ruled out, leaving the Warriors awfully thin at center. Expect Draymond Green to get some run there Wednesday along with Omer Yurtseven. Malevy Leons and Nate Williams could also factor more heavily into the rotation with Porzingis sidelined.