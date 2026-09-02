Porzingis did not participate in Latvia's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he focused on preparing for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Porzingis had hoped to represent Latvia during the August window, but his preparation plan with Golden State prioritized getting him ready for the start of the NBA season. The 31-year-old was limited to 32 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Porzingis joined the Warriors this offseason and should have an opportunity to play a significant frontcourt role when healthy, but his lengthy injury history makes his availability one of the primary concerns surrounding his fantasy outlook.