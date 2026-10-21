Porzingis is contemplating his future in basketball as he deals with recurring symptoms from the autoimmune condition termed as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Charania also notes Golden State has started exploring trade routes for Porzingis, who is already considered out indefinitely to begin the 2026-27 season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect the big man to get back on the floor anytime soon, whether it be for the Warriors or perhaps another team, and it sounds like stepping away from the game is on the table for Porzingis at this point.