The Warriors plan to have Porzingis (Achilles) wait until after the All-Star break to make his team debut, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Porzingis has joined the Warriors after being traded from Atlanta, but the veteran big man has recently been dealing with an illness and an Achilles injury. Golden State will give Porzingis some additional time to recover before making his debut, holding him out until at least Feb. 19, when the Warriors play their first game after the All-Star break. With Porzingis sidelined, Draymond Green, Al Horford and Quinten Post should see plenty of minutes in the frontcourt.