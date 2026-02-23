default-cbs-image
Porzingis (illness) will miss the next two games for Golden State, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis did not make the road trip for this back-to-back set. At this point, it remains unclear if he will be able to return from a three-game absence Saturday against the Lakers. Given his history, the Warriors will likely proceed with caution.

