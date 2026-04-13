Porzingis finished with 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Clippers.

Of all the players on the roster, the Warriors will have to rely on great games from Porzingis to advance. When Porzingis is at his best, he's a clear height and size mismatch against the Clippers, and his contributions have played a significant role in getting the Warriors to this point. His eight rebounds were sufficient, but the team needs more points from the big man in the rematch.