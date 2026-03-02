default-cbs-image
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Porzingis will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to an illness, and while he practiced Friday, it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Monday's contest. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Rockets. In the meantime, Quinten Post will likely remain in the rotation.

