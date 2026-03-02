Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Porzingis will miss a fifth consecutive contest due to an illness, and while he practiced Friday, it's not a positive sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of Monday's contest. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Rockets. In the meantime, Quinten Post will likely remain in the rotation.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Out two more games•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable for Sunday•