Porzingis (illness) won't play Sunday against the Nuggets.

Porzingis will hit the sidelines Sunday, and with the Warriors' next game Tuesday being the first of a back-to-back set, it's possible Porzingis will need to spend at least one more game on the inactive list. His absence will open up minutes for Gui Santos, Al Horford and Quinten Post.

