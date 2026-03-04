default-cbs-image
Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.

Porzingis is traveling with the Warriors on their three-game road trip, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, which should give him a good chance of playing at some point this week. With the star big man sitting out Thursday, Draymond Green and Al Horford should push for minutes in the 30s.

