Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) is out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Porzingis is traveling with the Warriors on their three-game road trip, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com, which should give him a good chance of playing at some point this week. With the star big man sitting out Thursday, Draymond Green and Al Horford should push for minutes in the 30s.
