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Porzingis (knee) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Kings.

With Porzingis out, Charles Bassey will have the chance for some extended run and Malevy Leons might be able to get back into the rotation. For now, Porzingis should be considered questionable for Thursday's meeting with the Lakers, which will be the first game of a back-to-back set.

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