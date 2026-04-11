Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting vs. Sacramento
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) will start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Porzingis will shake off his probable tag and step into the starting five following a two-game absence. The veteran big man has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game across nine starts for Golden State.
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