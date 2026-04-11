default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Porzingis (illness) will start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Porzingis will shake off his probable tag and step into the starting five following a two-game absence. The veteran big man has averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 24.4 minutes per game across nine starts for Golden State.

More News