Porzingis (Achilles) participated in practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Porzingis is officially listed as questionable, but per Anthony Slater of ESPN.com, Porzingis said Wednesday that he's "good to go." The veteran big man hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 7 due to a left Achilles injury. Given the lengthy absence, expect Porzingis to be limited if available. Still, his return could cut into the playing time of Gui Santos and Quinten Post.