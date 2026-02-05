The Hawks traded Porzingis (illness) to the Warriors in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Porzingis was dealt from Boston to Atlanta over the offseason, but the veteran big man has played in just 17 of Atlanta's 52 games this season due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Porzingis will get a fresh start with Golden State, a team that just lost Jimmy Butler (knee) for the season. Porzingis missed 13 straight games before the trade, 12 due to left Achilles tendinitis and one due to illness. Once healthy and settled in, Porzingis will likely serve as the Warriors' starting center, slotting in alongside Draymond Green in the frontcourt. Porzingis is all but guaranteed to be unavailable for Thursday's game against Phoenix, which means his GS debut could come Saturday against the Lakers.