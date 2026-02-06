Porzingis (illness/recently traded) will join the Warriors in Los Angeles on Friday but is unlikely to play against the Lakers on Saturday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Porzingis was acquired by the Warriors on Wednesday in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Porzingis is not available for Thursday's game against the Suns, and assuming he's ruled out Saturday, his next chance to make his Warriors debut is Monday against the Grizzlies. The veteran big man has been recovering from an illness and has not appeared in a game since Jan. 7.