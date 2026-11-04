The Warriors have stopped issuing salary payments to Porzingis, who remains away from the team and is considering retirement, Anthony Slater and Shams Charania of ESPN reported Wednesday.

Porzingis has not returned to the Warriors' facility since leaving in October, and his absence is no longer considered excused by the organization. Golden State continues to explore trading the 31-year-old center's contract ahead of the Feb. 11 deadline rather than voiding his deal. With Porzingis reportedly leaning toward retirement and no timetable for his return, he remains an extremely risky fantasy investment with little reason to expect meaningful production this season.