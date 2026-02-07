Porzingis (Achilles/recently traded) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Porzingis was acquired by the Warriors on Wednesday from the Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Porzingis has been sidelined for a number of games this season due to an illness, but he's been listed on the injury report with left Achilles tendon injury management. The veteran center's next chance to suit up is Monday against the Grizzlies.