Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah.
Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Porzingis will get hit with a rest day, but he should be back for Tuesday's game against the Bulls. Quinten Post should be able to get back into the rotation with Porzingis watching from the sidelines.
