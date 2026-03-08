default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Porzingis (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game in Utah.

Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, so Porzingis will get hit with a rest day, but he should be back for Tuesday's game against the Bulls. Quinten Post should be able to get back into the rotation with Porzingis watching from the sidelines.

More News