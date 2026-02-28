Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porzingis (illness) will not play Saturday against the Lakers.
Porzingis practiced on Friday, suggesting he's getting closer to a return. He wasn't able to shed his questionable tag for this contest, so his next chance to play comes Monday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Out two more games•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable for Sunday•
-
Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis: Comes off bench in Dubs debut•