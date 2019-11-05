Warriors' Ky Bowman: Another big scoring night
Bowman posted 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers.
Bowman drew a second consecutive start in place of the injured D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and once again paid dividends for those that streamed him in season-long leagues or used him in DFS. The rookie has now logged 35-plus minutes in back-to-back contests, averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 dimes and 5.5 boards while shooting 60 percent from the floor. Bowman would remain a must-own fantasy option if the playing time sticks at that level, but that's unlikely to happen with Russell expected to return to the lineup Wednesday in Houston.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...