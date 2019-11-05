Bowman posted 19 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists and four rebounds in 37 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bowman drew a second consecutive start in place of the injured D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and once again paid dividends for those that streamed him in season-long leagues or used him in DFS. The rookie has now logged 35-plus minutes in back-to-back contests, averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 dimes and 5.5 boards while shooting 60 percent from the floor. Bowman would remain a must-own fantasy option if the playing time sticks at that level, but that's unlikely to happen with Russell expected to return to the lineup Wednesday in Houston.