Bowman won't be available Sunday for Golden State's game against Memphis after he was assigned to the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bowman and fellow two-way player Damion Lee were both assigned to the G League with Lee having already reached his 45-day limit at the NBA level and Bowman not far from that mark either. Of the two players, Lee is the most likely candidate to have his two-way deal converted into a standard NBA contract in the coming days, as he's been a mainstay in the starting five since mid-December. Bowman has made 10 starts of his own at the NBA level -- including each of his last four outings -- but D'Angelo Russell's (shoulder) expected return Sunday would have pushed the rookie point guard to a bench role, and likely out of the rotation entirely. Look for Bowman to see the bulk of his action in the G League the rest of the season, since Golden State lacks the roster flexibility to convert him from his two-way deal.