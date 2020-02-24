Bowman totaled 15 points (6-12 Fg, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to New Orleans.

Bowman took advantage of the situation with the Warriors down on troops. He managed to contribute across the board in one of his better performances. On most nights, Bowman is simply too inconsistent to consider in standard formats. However, he can be a sneaky source of steals if you catch him at the right moment and those in deeper leagues should keep one eye on the injury report from night-to-night.