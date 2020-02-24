Warriors' Ky Bowman: Contributes across the board
Bowman totaled 15 points (6-12 Fg, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-101 loss to New Orleans.
Bowman took advantage of the situation with the Warriors down on troops. He managed to contribute across the board in one of his better performances. On most nights, Bowman is simply too inconsistent to consider in standard formats. However, he can be a sneaky source of steals if you catch him at the right moment and those in deeper leagues should keep one eye on the injury report from night-to-night.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.