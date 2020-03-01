Bowman (ankle) was diagnosed with a lateral right ankle sprain Saturday, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bowman underwent an MRI after rolling his ankle Thursday against the Lakers and will miss Saturday's and Sunday's games versus the Suns and Wizards while he continues to be evaluated over the next few days. Coach Steve Kerr previously indicated the 22-year-old was set to face an extended absence, but the guard hasn't received an official timetable for his return. Mychal Mulder figures to see increased run in the backcourt for Golden State until Bowman or Stephen Curry (hand) returns to action.