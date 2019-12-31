Warriors' Ky Bowman: Dealing with illness
Bowman didn't practice Monday due to illness, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bowman's status for Tuesday's game against San Antonio is up in the air after he failed to practice Monday. He'll be re-evaluated following Tuesday's shootaround.
