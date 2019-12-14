Bowman totaled 27 points (10-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals during Friday's win over Agua Caliente.

Making his first appearance in the G League this season, Bowman was fantastic in 35 minutes of action Friday, as the guard lead the team with 27 points while flirting with a triple-double. Bowman won't likely spend a majority of time with Santa Cruz this season to make him a consistent fantasy option in most G League fantasy formats however.