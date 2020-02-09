Bowman contributed seven points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and a block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers.

The undrafted rookie struggled to shoot but made up for it by passing well, especially to teammate Marquese Chriss to obtain seven of his 11 assists through said link. D'Angelo Russell's exile to Minnesota should gift Bowman abundant minutes until Stephen Curry (hand) comes back, offering fantasy managers a short-term option should he excel in his brief role.