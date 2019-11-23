Warriors' Ky Bowman: Drops 17 against Utah
Bowman scored 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 36 minutes of a 113-109 loss to Utah on Friday.
Bowman set a new career-best with four steals in the contest. The rookie has now scored in double-digits in three of his last four games while taking on a bigger role for the Warriors. It's encouraging that Bowman is beginning to fill the box score, as this was one of the undrafted Boston College product's most complete performances. He'll face Oklahoma City on Monday.
