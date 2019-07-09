Warriors' Ky Bowman: Earmarked for two-way spot
Bowman agreed to a two-way contract with the Warriors last week, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 6-foot-1 point guard went undrafted out of Boston College in June after a prolific three-year career. As a junior in 2018-19, Bowman averaged 19.0 points, 7.5 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 39.3 minutes per game over 31 outings to earn all-ACC honors. He'll be eligible to spend up to 45 days in the NBA as a rookie but will otherwise see the overwhelming share of his action in the G League.
