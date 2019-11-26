Warriors' Ky Bowman: Excels in third consecutive start
Bowman finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot across 39 minutes in Monday's 100-97 loss to the Thunder.
As long as D'Angelo Russell remains out of the lineup, there will be ample room for Bowman to continue his excellent play. Coach Steve Kerr was desperate for production in the backcourt, so much so that he put Draymond Green at the point for a few games. That's an odd fit for Green, and now that Kerr's seen Bowman's success, he'll probably stick with the rookie and put Green in the frontcourt where he can be more productive.
