Warriors' Ky Bowman: Helped to locker room
Bowman was helped to the locker room after appearing to twist his ankle in the second half of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Bowman suffered the injury with just a minute left in what was essentially garbage time, so this is another tough blow for the Warriors. He'll be evaluated in the locker room before the team releases another update.
