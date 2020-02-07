Play

Bowman signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bowman has received an NBA contract after previously playing on a two-way deal. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Warriors since Jan. 18 but figures to be a bigger piece of the rotation after Golden State dealt D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves at the deadline.

