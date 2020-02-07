Warriors' Ky Bowman: Inks multi-year deal
Bowman signed a multi-year contract with the Warriors on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Bowman has received an NBA contract after previously playing on a two-way deal. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Warriors since Jan. 18 but figures to be a bigger piece of the rotation after Golden State dealt D'Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves at the deadline.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...