Bowman paced the Golden State bench with 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and added four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 108-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Coach Steve Kerr made the surprising choice to deploy Draymond Green as the starting point guard in place of the injured D'Angelo Russell (thumb), but Bowman and Alec Burks (seven points on 2-for-13 shooting in 30 minutes) were the primary beneficiaries of Russell's absence. With Russell likely out until December and four other guard/wing options not expected to return in the near future, Bowman should benefit from a two-week run of elevated minutes. The rookie from Boston College thrived earlier this season when Russell missed three games due to injury, averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 37.3 minutes during those contests.