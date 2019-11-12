Bowman played 16 minutes in Monday's 122-108 loss to the Jazz, finishing with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal.

Predictably, Bowman's playing time has tailed off considerably since being bumped to the bench for the past three games following D'Angelo Russell's return from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. The rookie is seeing just 15 minutes per game after moving back to the bench, and that level of playing time just isn't enough to make him worth holding in the majority of fantasy leagues. Bowman could be at risk of dropping out of the rotation entirely if the Warriors elect to give Alec Burks more opportunities as the backup point guard at some point.