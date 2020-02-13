Warriors' Ky Bowman: Moves to bench
Bowman isn't starting Wednesday at Phoenix, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bowman started the last two games after returning from the G League with a multiyear contract, but Jordan Poole will enter the starting lineup Wednesday. Bowman figures to work as the Warriors' backup point guard.
