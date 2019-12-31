Warriors' Ky Bowman: Not on injury report
Bowman is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Bowman was included on the initial report with an illness, but it looks as though he's feeling well enough to play. The guard has played at least 20 minutes in each of his last four games.
