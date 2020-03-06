Play

Bowman (ankle) will be reevaluated Thursday, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bowman went down with a lateral right ankle sprain last weekend and is apparently making good progress in his recovery, and he'll miss at least two additional games. Once healthy, the 22-year-old figures to return to a reduced role with the return of Stephen Curry (hand).

