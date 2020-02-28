Coach Steve Kerr said Bowman will miss significant time after rolling his ankle "pretty bad" Thursday against the Lakers, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The exact severity of the injury isn't yet known, but the 22-year-old won't travel on the road trip to Phoenix is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. Mychal Mulder -- who recently signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors -- figures to see a heavy role Saturday with Bowman sidelined, though Stephen Curry's (hand) expected return Sunday should soften the blow for Golden State's backcourt.