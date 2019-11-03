Warriors' Ky Bowman: Posts solid stat line despite loss
Bowman had 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals during Golden State's 93-87 loss against Charlotte this Friday.
Bowman got the start at point guard and aside from playing a team-high 39 minutes, he filled the stat sheet admirably. He should remain as a starter while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) remains out, but shouldn't have much upside on a long-term picture.
