Bowman has been recalled from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Bowman will make his return to the rotation following a three-game absence that coincided with a stint in the G League. Across his past 10 NBA appearances, he's averaging 4.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.4 minutes.

