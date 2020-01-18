Warriors' Ky Bowman: Recalled, available Saturday
Bowman has been recalled from the G League and is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Bowman will make his return to the rotation following a three-game absence that coincided with a stint in the G League. Across his past 10 NBA appearances, he's averaging 4.8 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.