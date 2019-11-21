Warriors' Ky Bowman: Rejoins starting five
Bownman will start Wednesday's game at Dallas.
Draymond Green (heel) was a late scratch Wednesday, leaving the Warriors with only eight available players. Bowman is averaging 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.1 minutes, but he's seen more time lately with D'Angelo Russell (thumb) sidelined, and he should be even more involved versus the Mavericks.
